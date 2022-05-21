3rd ANNUAL RED (“REMEMBER EVERYONE DEPLOYED”) Event in Waterdown

To honour and recognize local Veterans, Military and First Responders in Waterdown, Branch 551 Waterdown Royal Canadian Legion is hosting a 3rd Annual Special RED (“Remember Everyone Deployed”) Friday Celebration event on Friday June 10, 2022 from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm. Held in the front parking lot of the Waterdown Legion, the event will include a special presentation scheduled at 5:00 pm to say thank you and to highlight the work of local Veterans, Military and First Responders in the community. This is a free event and a great opportunity for the community to come out and meet and say thanks to our military and first responders for their help getting us through the difficult times of the pandemic. Everyone is invited to show support for the dedicated people that keep everyone safe.

What: RED Friday Event

When: Friday June 10, 2022

Time: 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm; Special Presentation 5:00 pm

Where: Branch 551 Waterdown Royal Canadian Legion, 79 Hamilton Street North, Waterdown

Who: Councillor Judi Partridge (Co-Chair)with Waterdown Legion members Robert Thomas, Sheila Latner, Chuck Bamlett and Margaret Ritchie