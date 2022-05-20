Multi-Vehicle Collision on the Linc Results in Serious Injury

Hamilton Police continue to investigate a multi-vehicle collision that closed off the Lincoln Alexander Parkway for over 11 hours.

On Thursday, May 19, 2022, at approximately 6:15p.m., a motor vehicle collision occurred in the eastbound lanes of the Lincoln Alexander Parkway, east of Golf Links Road in the City of Hamilton. There were six vehicles involved, one tractor trailer and five passenger sedans.

A 50-year-old Hamilton man suffered serious injury but is in stable condition. Other involved parties were transported to hospital, but later released, reporting minor injuries.

The Hamilton Police Collision Reconstruction Unit, was called in and has taken carriage of the investigation.

Anyone with any information that you believe could assist Police with the investigation into this collision are asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4755.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.