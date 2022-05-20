Hamilton Police make arrest in cold case murder of Marko Bakir

With the assistance of several police forces in Northern Ontario Hamilton Police say they have solved the four-year-old cold case murder of Marco Bakir. On Thursday November 22nd, 2018, at approximately 8:15 pm, Marko (Mark) Bakir was shot to death on his own driveway at an address on Clifton Downs Road in the City of Hamilton. Police have continually investigated Marko’s murder for nearly four years.

Today, the Hamilton Police Service Homicide Unit announced the arrest of 28 year old Alessandro Giammichele of Hamilton for the 1st degree murder of Marko Bakir. Giammichele was also known as “Gino” and “Sandro”.Giammichele was arrested by Hamilton homicide detectives in Thunder Bay on May 18th, 2022 without incident. Giammichele is formally from the City of Hamilton.

Giammichele had a brief court appearance via video link in Thunder Bay and has since been remanded into custody in Thunder Bay.

25-year-old, Abdelaziz Ibrahim of Hamilton will also be charged with the 1st degree murder of Marko Bakir. He is already in jail on unrelated matters.

The Hamilton Police Service Homicide Unit expressed thanks to Northern Ontario policing partners for their assistance with this investigation:

The Greater Sudbury Police Service

The Thunder Bay Police Service

The Ontario Provincial Police in Manitoulin Island, Sudbury and Thunder Bay.

Detectives continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information in relation to Marko’s murder to contact Detective Robert Di Ianni at 905-546-3836.