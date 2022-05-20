COVID transmission continues to decline in local health units

COVID hospitalizations in Hamilton continue to stabilize with 98 cases—one fewer than the previous day. ICU cases were also down one to 98. There were two deaths recorded. Outbreaks declined by two to 20, One outbreak at Rivers Ridgeview Long Term Care now has affected 70 persons—64 of them residents. There are 286 Hamilton hospital staff either self-isolating or sick with COVID. Halton hospitalizations have decreased by two to 20. Testing, while incomplete, shows 80 new cases in Hamilton for a seven-day average of 85, and 59 in Halton for a seven-day average of 46.

COVID hospitalizations in Ontario dropped by more than 40 cases to 1165, and ICU cases were down by five to 163. There were 16 deaths reported. With more than 14,000 tests conducted, the positivity rate dropped to 9.1—one of the lowest rates seen this year. With limited testing, new case counts are understated, but the province was reporting 1412 new cases compared to 1969 a week earlier. There were just under 25,000 vaccinations administered.