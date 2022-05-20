Continued easing of COVID hospitalizations, positivity rate in Ontario

COVID hospitalizations in Ontario dropped by more than 40 cases to 1165, and ICU cases were down by five to 163. There were 16 deaths reported. With more than 14,000 tests conducted, the positivity rate dropped to 9.1—one of the lowest rates seen this year. With limited testing, new case counts are understated, but the province was reporting 1412 new cases compared to 1969 a week earlier. There were just under 25,000 vaccinations administered.

COVID hospitalizations in Hamilton dropped below 100 for the first time in more than a month with 99 cases—9 fewer than the previous day. ICU cases were unchanged at nine. There were three deaths recorded. Outbreaks declined by five to 22, One outbreak at Rivers Ridgeview Long Term Care now has affected 65 persons—60 of them residents. Halton will next report case counts Friday, but Halton hospitalizations have increased by five since the last report to 22. Testing, while incomplete, shows 82 new cases in Hamilton