OPP looking for new recruits: Job Fair Tuesday May 24th

The OPP is holding a job fair aimed at recruiting members of the public who are dedicated to upholding the law and serving their communities. With hundreds of members eligible for retirement over the next few years, there has never been a better time to apply to the OPP.

No previous education/experience in law or security is required. The OPP assesses applicants based on a positive background, maturity, effective interpersonal and communication skills, ability to balance finances and other responsibilities, and those who respect and support inclusiveness and diversity.

The job fair will be open May 24th from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. and will be located at:

Best Western Plus Mariposa Inn & Conference Centre

400 Memorial Ave.

Orillia, ON

Minimum Qualifications (prerequisites)

As outlined by the Constable Selection System (CSS), the minimum qualifications are as follows:

Minimum 18 years of age.

Canadian citizen or permanent resident.

Ontario Secondary School Diploma (OSSD), or its equivalent (i.e. grade 12 from any province of Canada). Candidates who do not have a grade 12 diploma, but have completed a college diploma program or a university degree program will be considered as having a grade 12 diploma. Applicants educated outside Canada should refer to the Government of Canada – Education Assessment Resources.

Class ‘G’ driver’s license with full driving privileges and no more than six (6) demerit points.

No criminal record for which a records suspension (pardon) has not been received and be of good moral character and habits.

Fluency in English.

Certified in Standard First-Aid and CPR (level “C”).

Pass Medical, Psychological, Security, and Financial Assessments and a detailed Character Investigation

Be physically and mentally able to perform the duties of the position, having regard for personal safety and the safety of members of the public. Prior to applying and throughout your recruitment process candidates must be able to achieve and maintain Level 7 or higher in the Leger 20m Shuttle Run.

