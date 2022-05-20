Parking fees and enforcement back at Burlington Beachway Park this long weekend

With the first long weekend of the summer approaching, the City of Burlington is reminding visitors to the Beachway that summer weekend parking fees will be in effect as of May 21, 2022. Fees will be charged from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends beginning this Saturday until the last weekend in September: Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Parking fees can be paid through the HONK mobile app. Users do not have to download the app but can scan the QR code on parking lot signage to pay for parking.

The Beachway has become more popular over time and the past few summers during the pandemic saw record demand for parking resulting in the City having to use barricades, a drop-off zone and parking ambassadors to help manage the demand for parking. Illegally parked vehicles will be issued tickets and/or towed. Drivers are reminded not to park illegally, especially on Lakeshore Road shoulders and the grass boulevard over the pipeline as they will be towed.

Visitors must pay for parking on weekends. It is an hourly rate of $2.50 or a daily flat rate of $20. Users can scan the QR Code or download the HonkMobile app. There is a transaction fee of $0.35 for each payment. Dashboard tickets are not needed as every payment is linked to a license plate number. Parking ambassadors are onsite to assist visitors with this process.

Parking is free in Downtown Burlington on weekends and holidays. Beachway visitors are encouraged to extend their walk or use the drop-off zone, park for free in the downtown and meet their household members at the beach. For parking downtown, visit here.

Visitors are also encouraged to consider taking Burlington Transit, cycling, walking or rolling to the beach and leaving their cars at home.

Also starting May 21, Halton residents can take advantage of 10 free days of parking per year at Beachway Park. It is recommended that residents wait to fill out the parking exemption form once they’ve arrived at the beach and parked in a legal parking spot. The exemption doesn’t guarantee a spot, but it does give residents free parking for the day.

For more information about parking at Beachway Park, visit burlington.ca/paypark.