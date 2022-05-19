Hamilton Police Seek Assistance in Break and Enter Investigation

Hamilton Police are investigating a Commercial Break and Enter in the area of Queenston Road and Margaret Avenue in Stoney Creek.

On Tuesday, April 19, 2022, shortly after 3:45a.m., an unknown suspect broke into a business in a commercial plaza in Stoney Creek. The suspect stole a quantity of product before fleeing on foot.

Investigators believe there is also a vehicle associated to the suspect that was observed in the area shortly before the entry.

Anyone with any information that eve could assist with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Detective Constable Boris Iveljic by calling 905-540-6327 or Staff Sergeant Andrea Torrie at 905-546-2991 of the Hamilton Police BEAR Unit.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.co