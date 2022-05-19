FRANCOFEST HAMILTON 2022 The largest francophone arts and culture festival on the Niagara Peninsula returns live

FrancoFEST Hamilton, the largest Francophone festival of its kind in the Niagara Peninsula, returns live and in-person to Gage Park to kick off the summer. Presented by the Centre francophone Hamilton the 2022 edition will take place on June 17 and 18 and will feature some of Canada’s top Francophone entertainment, as well as a host of free workshops and activities for the whole family.

A one-of-a-kind arts and culture festival in Hamilton, FrancoFest brings together the many Francophones and Francophiles in the Niagara region to meet in the intimacy of a carnival-like festival and to enjoy a selection of Canada’s best French-speaking artists. In keeping with the circus tradition, this year FrancoFEST will present Hisse et Ho! by Le Gros Orteil (Otterbrun, QC), a company that creates shows for young audiences, mixing circus arts, physical theatre, and clown play.

This year’s lineup will feature 15 artists including the critically acclaimed YAO, a multi-award winning performer; singer-songwriter Stef Paquette who returns for a 4th year in a row to host the festival; singer-songwriter Céleste Lévis; the popular DJ Unpier accompanied by his dancers; the upbeat Quebec group Samajam and their interactive show; the roots music of Franco-Abenaki singer-songwriter Mimi O Bonsawin; the talented Malian percussionist Adama Daou; the renowned Moroccan oud player Hassan El Hadi; the fabulous drag performer Jezebel Bardot; the dazzling traditional hoop dancer Makhena Rankin Guérin; the spirited dancers of Salsa Soul; and the percussion and samba group Hamilton Beat Harmonic. Festival goers will also be able to discover 3 local emerging talents: Breezy, Émilie Guérin and DJ Elleäna.

FrancoFEST has teamed up with other arts organizations to offer pre-festival activities, including two wonderful shows for children: Wood (June 8 at 1pm & 5pm), a puppet show for young audiences 3-8 years old, by the Quebec company Puzzle Théâtre; and Yassama and the Beaded Calabash (June 11 at 10:30am), a dance show for young audiences 3-10 years old, by Lua Shayenne. Both shows are presented in collaboration with the WeeFestival and Théâtre Aquarius.

For program details, please visit francofesthamilton.ca.

An initiative of the Centre francophone Hamilton.

FrancoFEST Hamilton 2022

June 17th and 18th

Gage Park (Gage Ave. S. & Main St. E., Hamilton)

FREE Admission

Information: 905-547-5702 | francofesthamilton.ca

