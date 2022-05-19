COVID hospitalizations in Hamilton below 100, three new deaths

COVID hospitalizations in Hamilton dropped below 100 for the first time in more than a month with 99 cases—9 fewer than the previous day. ICU cases were unchanged at nine. There were three deaths recorded. Outbreaks declined by five to 22, One outbreak at Rivers Ridgeview Long Term Care now has affected 65 persons—60 of them residents. Halton will next report case counts Friday, but Halton hospitalizations have increased by five since the last report to 22. Testing, while incomplete, shows 82 new cases in Hamilton

COVID hospitalizations in Ontario dropped by 41 cases to 1207- 244 fewer than this day last week. ICU cases were up by five to 168 but seven below the same day last week. There were 20 deaths recorded. There were 15,462 tests conducted providing a positivity rate of 9.6 percent—the first time the positivity rate has been below 10 percent since February 28th. There were 25,000 vaccinations conducted. While testing limitations result in new case counts being understated, the province is showing 1565 new cases compared to 2160 a week earlier.