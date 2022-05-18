Ribfest drive-through returns Victoria Day Monday

Canada’s Largest Ribfest, the fundraising initiative of Burlington Rotary Lakeshore, will once again stage its Drive-Thru Ribfest, Victoria Day May 23rd at the Burlington Centre.

The event will take place at the Burlington Centre parking lot, at 777 Guelph Line from 10am to 7pm.

“While we all want to be back in Spencer Smith Park at the end of summer, our guests understand the need to adapt and have embraced our drive-thru alternative.” said Jay Bridle, Canada’s Largest Ribfest Co-Chair.

“Not being able to hold our annual Labour Day weekend event the past two years has been a huge disappointment, but we know the need in our community remains high and we as Rotarians work very hard to do whatever we can to raise funds for those charities and individuals who need it most.” says Rotary Burlington Lakeshore President Dean Williams.

Guests are asked to enter Burlington Centre from the Fairview Street entrance and will remain in their vehicles for the duration of their visit. Food vendors will take orders and payment (cards preferred) and will deliver each completed order to your vehicle. Gloves and masks will be worn by all staﬀ, vendors, and volunteers.

Over the years, Canada’s Largest Ribfest, has raised over $4.5 million for local, national, and international charities.