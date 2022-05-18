Ontario COVID hospitalizations drop by nearly 100 in past week

COVID hospitalizations in Hamilton dropped by almost 100 cases to 1248. ICU cases dropped by two to 163.There were 14 deaths recorded. There were 15,599 tests conducted providing a positivity rate of 10.5 percent. There were 27,000 tests conducted. While testing limitations result in new case counts being understated, the province is showing 1692 new cases compared to 1995 a week earlier.

COVID Hospitalizations in Hamilton were down by nine cases to 108, the lowest hospital count in more than a month. ICU cases, however, increased by one to nine. There were no deaths reported in Hamilton. Outbreaks dropped by three to 27, and the number of hospital staff who are self-isolating or ill with COVID was 279, down from more than 300 in the previous week. Halton hospitalizations dropped significantly to 15 cases from 26 last week. There were six deaths reported over the past five days. As Halton now provides figures twice weekly. Testing showed Hamilton with 58 new cases, bringing the seven-day average down to 98. Halton showed 69 cases, but both figures are understated due to testing limitations.