City seeking public input on future of former Bateman School

The City of Burlington is looking for residents’ feedback on possible uses for the former Robert Bateman School. This comes as the city and the Halton District school board have engineered a land swap to complete the transfer of the Bateman property to the City. The proposed transaction with the HDSB would see the City transfer ownership of the five acre city owned sports field adjacent to Burling Central High School to the Board as a component of a land exchange for the Robert Bateman site. The land in question is adjacent to Burlington Central High School and includes the high school football field and running track.

Securing the lands near Burlington Central High School in HDSB ownership has been consistent with the HDSB’s long-term intention to continue operating Burlington Central High School as a school. This land exchange component will advance the City’s efforts to secure the Robert Bateman site in continued public ownership, ensuring that the Robert Bateman site is available for continued educational and community-oriented uses.

Feedback will also be sought on securing leases with the HDSB and Brock University for portions of the Bateman Site. The HDSB intends on leasing space back at Bateman for educational purposes. Brock University also seeks to lease space at Bateman for their long-term educational needs.

Both leases at Bateman are expected to be long-term leases not to exceed 25 years.

Burlington City Council directed staff to gather feedback from the public on these proposals. Public feedback can be provided at the City’s online engagement portal, Get Involved Burlington.

This engagement opportunity will be open to Burlington residents until June 13, 2022.

Following public input, staff will report back to Burlington Council with a final report and recommendations at the June 21, 2022 Council meeting.

In June 2021, HDSB announced that it has declared Robert Bateman High School surplus to its needs. Shortly after, also in June 2021, the City of Burlington announced that an expression of interest would be submitted to the HDSB to purchase the Robert Bateman site through a partnership with Brock University.