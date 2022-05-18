Charges Laid in Collision Involving a 14-year-old Pedestrian

Hamilton Police have completed their investigation into the serious pedestrian collision that occurred at the intersection of Main Street West and Dundurn Street on March 30 that involved a 14-year-old Hamilton resident. The driver of the involved vehicle has been charged.

On Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at approximately 2:30 p.m., a 14-year-old female pedestrian of Hamilton was crossing Dundurn Street at Main Street East. The female was struck by a 2016 Hyundai motor vehicle that was being driven by a 49-year-old Hamilton male.

The 49-year-old Hamilton male is facing the charge of Careless Driving Causing Bodily Harm under The Highway Traffic Act and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. He remained at the scene after the accident and cooperated with police.

The 14-year-old pedestrian is at home recovering from the injuries sustained from the collision.