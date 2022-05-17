Hamilton COVID hospitalizations lowest in more than a month

COVID Hospitalizations in Hamilton were down by nine cases to 108, the lowest hospital count in more than a month. ICU cases, however, increased by one to nine. There were no deaths reported in Hamilton. Outbreaks dropped by three to 27, and the number of hospital staff who are self-isolating or ill with COVID was 279, down from more than 300 in the previous week. Halton hospitalizations dropped significantly to 15 cases from 26 last week. There were six deaths reported over the past five days. As Halton now provides figures twice weekly. Testing showed Hamilton with 58 new cases, bringing the seven-day average down to 98. Halton showed 69 cases, but both figures are understated due to testing limitations.

On the first day in which all health units in Ontario are reporting and the provincial health unit appears to have solved its technical problems; the province is reporting 1345 COVID hospitalization. That is a drop of more than 100 from the last reliable reporting on Friday the 13th, where 1453 cases were reported. Similarly, ICU cases declined by three to 165. There were 11 deaths reported. More than 12,000 tests were conducted, for a positivity rate of 10.3 percent. More than 68,000 vaccinations were administered since last Friday.