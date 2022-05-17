COVID hospitalizations in Ontario improve from last week

On the first day in which all health units in Ontario are reporting and the provincial health unit appears to have solved its technical problems; the province is reporting 1345 COVID hospitalization. That is a drop of more than 100 from the last reliable reporting on Friday the 13th, where 1453 cases were reported. Similarly, ICU cases declined by three to 165. There were 11 deaths reported. More than 12,000 tests were conducted, for a positivity rate of 10.3 percent. More than 68,000 vaccinations were administered since last Friday.

COVID hospitalizations in Hamilton increased by 20 117. ICU cases increased by one to eight. There were five deaths recorded since Friday. Outbreaks dropped by seven to 27, all in long-term care and other congregate settings. Halton will not report figures until Tuesday as it has switched to a twice-weekly reporting cycle.