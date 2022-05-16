STUDY OF ALDERSHOT BUSINESSES UNDERWAY







Aldershot businesses may soon benefit from a new research program called My Main Street.

The Economic Development Council of Ontario and the Canadian Urban Institute have provided funding to study the economic make-up of Aldershot. What are the problems? What are the opportunities?

“We are thrilled that somebody is finally studying Aldershot and its potential. We fought hard for this”, responded Judy Worsley, Executive Director of the Aldershot Business Improvement Area (BIA).

The study, which will be completed by winter 2023, includes customized marketing research and data analysis. While all types of businesses may benefit from the research, in the end, the primary focus is on the retail sector.

“We hope to be able to understand the needs of the community better, in terms of what’s missing in retail and hospitality type businesses, as well as to assist businesses as they come out of Covid”, said Andrew Elliston, a Manager with the Burlington Economic Development agency which is spearheading the work.

Worsley hopes the research will help attract new business to Plains Road.

Elliston reports that the status quo has already been measured. That data will be released soon and serve as a starting point. The new study will go deeper and include Environics research and the appointment of an Aldershot Ambassador who will be speaking with local business operators.

“We really hope that the business community gets out and supports this program and reaches out to speak with our ambassador with regard to any problems they may have doing business in Aldershot and Burlington”, said Elliston.

For decades Aldershot residents have been calling for more and better retail services along the Plains Road corridor with particular emphasis on the need for more grocery outlets.

By Rick Craven