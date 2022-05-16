Police seek elderly woman who was robbed in broad daylight

Hamilton Police are investigating a robbery and are looking for the public’s assistance in connecting with the victim.

On Sunday, May 8, 2022 just before 11:30 a.m. an elderly female was in the area of Main Street East and Victoria Avenue South when a male suspect grabbed the victim and attempted to snatch a bag she was carrying. The suspect was unsuccessful in stealing the victim’s bag. The victim was able to fend off the suspect who then fled the area.

The victim then walked into the nearby Canadian Tire, made a purchase and left the area in an unknown direction.

Police are looking to speak with the victim in this matter. She is described as approximately 80 years-of-age, 5′ 4″, 110 pounds, gray hair, black pants, navy blue jacket, black and white runners, a blue head scarf with white designs, and eye glasses.

Police have obtained images of the victim however they are not being released at this time.

Anyone with any information that could assist detectives with this investigation are asked to call Detective Jack Higginbottom at 905-546-3816.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com