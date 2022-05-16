The Bay Observer
Now Reading
Police seek elderly woman who was robbed in broad daylight
The Bay Observer
The Bay Observer

Police seek elderly woman who was robbed in broad daylight

by
May 16, 2022

Hamilton Police are investigating a robbery and are looking for the public’s assistance in connecting with the victim.

On Sunday, May 8, 2022 just before 11:30 a.m. an elderly female was in the area of Main Street East and Victoria Avenue South when a male suspect grabbed the victim and attempted to snatch a bag she was carrying. The suspect was unsuccessful in stealing the victim’s bag. The victim was able to fend off the suspect who then fled the area.

The victim then walked into the nearby Canadian Tire, made a purchase and left the area in an unknown direction.

Police are looking to speak with the victim in this matter. She is described as approximately 80 years-of-age, 5′ 4″, 110 pounds, gray hair, black pants, navy blue jacket, black and white runners, a blue head scarf with white designs, and eye glasses.

Police have obtained images of the victim however they are not being released at this time.

Anyone with any information that could assist detectives with this investigation are asked to call Detective Jack Higginbottom at 905-546-3816.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree
0
Happy
0
In Love
0
Not Sure
0
View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Bay Observer

© 2022 The Bay Observer. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
WordPress Ads