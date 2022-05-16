Hamilton Police looking for suspected gunman

Hamilton Police are looking for information on the location of a suspect involved in a shooting over the weekend.

During the early morning hours of Sunday, May 15, 2022, Hamilton Police responded to a shooting on the Hamilton Mountain in the area of Upper Gage Avenue and Fennell Avenue East.

Once on scene, police located a victim with a gunshot wound to the torso. The victim was transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Police have since obtained a warrant for the arrest of:

Carl Douglas Richard, 36 years-of-age of Hamilton. He is a male, white 6’0” – 6’1,” weighing approximately 190 pounds.

Richard is wanted for Attempted Murder, Discharge Firearm with Intent and Assault with a Weapon.

Richard is to be considered armed and dangerous and members of the public are asked not to approach him, but to call 9-1-1.

Anyone with any information that could assist police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Acting Detective Jared Millington at 905-546-8966 or Acting Detective Sergeant Mike Hall at 905-546-3851.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com