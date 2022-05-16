5 COVID deaths in Hamilton since Friday

The Provincial Health Table continues to experience technical problem which have resulted in only partial COVID case numbers being available. The province is reporting 1122 COVID hospitalizations Monday, but with the reminder that not all Ontario hospitals report figures on weekends. There are 159 ICU cases reported. There were 20 deaths recorded over the weekend. There were over 40,000 vaccinations administered on the weekend. 1061 new COVIC cases are reported, which is an undercount due to testing limitations.

COVID hospitalizations in Hamilton increased by 20 117. ICU cases increased by one to eight. There were five deaths recorded since Friday. Outbreaks dropped by seven to 27, all in long-term care and other congregate settings. Halton will not report figures until Tuesday as it has switched to a twice-weekly reporting cycle.