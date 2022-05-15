Woman who raised millions for cancer receives honour hand delivered by Prince William

A British woman who is receiving end-of-life care for bowel cancer, received a dameship from the hands of Prince William who showed up at her Woking, Surrey home. Deborah James’s Bowelbabe fund has smashed its £250,000 target and so far raised over £6m. Money donated to the campaign will go towards funding clinical trials and research that could result in new treatments for cancer patients.

The You, Me And The Big C host was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016, and has been sharing candid posts about her progress and diagnosis to hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers.

James, 40, said she was “utterly honoured” that Prince William had joined her family for afternoon tea but admitted her “cleaning antics and preparation went off the scale” as she got ready for the royal visit.

Last week, James told her followers had been moved to hospice-at-home care to treat her terminal bowel, saying she did not know “how long I’ve got left” now that her body was no longer “playing ball”.