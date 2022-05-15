Small grants for Hamilton Clean and Green make a big difference
One of the most successful City of Hamilton Environment Department programs is its Clean and Green endeavour, 25,000 volunteers pitch in every year for the city’s Team Up to Clean Up program. This program provides all the tools needed to run a community cleanup including gloves, recycling bags and specially marked garbage bags. These dedicated volunteers invest more than 45,000 volunteer hours to help clean the community.
Some projects being recommended this week include:
