Province reporting 1024 COVID Hospitalizations, amid data reporting problems

The Provincial Health Table is experiencing technical problem which have resulted in only partial COVID case numbers being available. The province is reporting 1024 COVID hospitalizations Sunday, with the reminder that not all Ontario hospitals report figures on weekends. There are 151 ICU cases reported. There were over 40,000 vaccinations administered on the weekend. 1564 new COVID cases are reported, which is an undercount due to testing limitations.

As of Friday, COVID hospitalizations in Hamilton dropped by 15 to 97-the first time hospitalizations have been below 100 in a month. ICU cases were unchanged at fewer than seven. There was one death reported. 33 outbreaks were reported, all in long-term care and other congregate settings, an increase of three from Thursday. It was a similar situation in Halton where COVID hospitalizations dropped eight to 18 also with one death. Hamilton is reporting 146 new cases and Halton 59—both figures understated due to testing limitations.