Manhunt underway as Waterloo Police investigate death of 8-year-old boy

Waterloo Regional Police Service are using a drone in an attempt to locate a man in connection with the suspicious death of an eight-year-old boy. The hunt started Saturday morning when emergency services were called to a residence in the area of Townline Road and River Road in the north end of the Hespeler portion of Cambridge. Police say they found a dead eight-year-old boy once they arrived.

Police tweeted that they were looking for a 40-year-old man and that the boy and the man were known to each other, describing the man as armed and dangerous.

The male is described as white, approximately 40-years-old, 5’11”, blue eyes, thin build, short blonde hair and facial scruff. The male was last seen wearing brown khaki pants and possibly wearing a blue or black army style bucket hat. There are concerns for his safety.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.