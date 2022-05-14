St. Joes Run for Women raises $112,000 for women’s mental health

The St Josephs Healthcare Foundation LOVE YOU by Shoppers Drug Mart™ Run for Women raised over $112,000 to help fund women’s mental health and addictions care at the Hospital. More than 750 people took part. It was the fifth annual run.





This year’s event provided opportunities to participate in-person and virtually and included a 5K Run/Walk, 10K Run and a ‘Little Steps’ 1K event for children under 12. The Hamilton event was one of 18 women’s running events that took place Saturday,