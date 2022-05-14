The Bay Observer
Hamilton Police locate 96-year-old missing person
Hamilton Police locate 96-year-old missing person

May 14, 2022

The Hamilton Police Service say they safely located a missing Hamilton female, Joan PHILLIPS around 4 pm Saturday.

Earlier in the day Joan PHILLIPS left her long term care home in Flamborough, and did not returned home.  Joan has been diagnosed with dementia, as well has mobility issues.

Police were concerned for her well-being.

Police issued a thank you to members of the public who assisted,

