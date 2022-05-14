Hamilton Police hit the jackpot with big drug haul

It started out as a stolen auto investigation but ended up with the seizure a quantity of cocaine valued at $1,5 million. Now two people are behind bars.

In the evening hours of Thursday, May 12, 2022, Hamilton Police executed a residential search warrant and arrested two suspects in relation to a stolen Lincoln SUV in the area of Rymal Road East and Upper Sherman Avenue.

When they got inside the house police came across 13.2 kilograms of cocaine valued at approximately $1.5 million dollars. The recovered stolen Lincoln SUV was valued at approximately $7,000. Police also located and seized three replica firearms, multiple fraudulent vehicle plates and indicia of drug trafficking during the execution of the warrant.

Two adults, a 36-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were charged with property and drug related offences and were located at the residence. They remain in custody.

