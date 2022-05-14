Burlington honours two of its twinned cities
The City of Burlington’s Mundialization Committee celebrated spring with two events on Saturday, in honour of Burlington’s twin cities, Apeldoorn, The Netherlands and Itabashi,
Canada Netherlands Friendship Day started at 10 a.m with the annual celebration of Canada Netherlands Friendship Day which recognizes the 77th anniversary of the liberation of the Netherlands by the Canadian Armed Forces and the 17th anniversary of the City of Burlington’s twinning with the City of Apeldoorn. The event at the Burlington Performing Arts Centre, 440 Locust St, featured:
- Raising of the Canadian and Dutch flags
- Greetings from Mayor Marianne Meed Ward, Consul General of the Netherlands, Harman Idema and Elizabeth Witmer, former Deputy Premier of Ontario
- Presentation from B.T. Lindley Public School
- Musical interludes by members of the Burlington Teen Tour Band
- Apeldoorn and Burlington student artwork display.
That was followed by the Sakura Festival celebrating the Japanese cherry blossom at the Burlington Performing Arts Centre . Scheduled events included:
- Greetings from Mayor Marianne Meed Ward and Consul General of Japan, SASAYAMA Takuya
- A Japanese drumming performance from Do Kon Daiko
- A demonstration from Shudokan Family Karate
- A Koto performance from Mari Kunsanagi and Logan Scott
- A singing and shamisen performance from Ten Ten Canada, featuring TAKAHASHI Aki
- A performance from dance group Sakuramai
