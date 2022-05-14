Burlington honours two of its twinned cities

The City of Burlington’s Mundialization Committee celebrated spring with two events on Saturday, in honour of Burlington’s twin cities, Apeldoorn, The Netherlands and Itabashi,

Canada Netherlands Friendship Day started at 10 a.m with the annual celebration of Canada Netherlands Friendship Day which recognizes the 77th anniversary of the liberation of the Netherlands by the Canadian Armed Forces and the 17th anniversary of the City of Burlington’s twinning with the City of Apeldoorn. The event at the Burlington Performing Arts Centre, 440 Locust St, featured:

Raising of the Canadian and Dutch flags

Greetings from Mayor Marianne Meed Ward, Consul General of the Netherlands, Harman Idema and Elizabeth Witmer, former Deputy Premier of Ontario

Presentation from B.T. Lindley Public School

Musical interludes by members of the Burlington Teen Tour Band

Apeldoorn and Burlington student artwork display.

That was followed by the Sakura Festival celebrating the Japanese cherry blossom at the Burlington Performing Arts Centre . Scheduled events included: