Mentoring help is available for women in business

Assistance (virtual or in-person) is being offered by the City of Hamilton for Hamilton-based entrepreneurs who have been in business for approximately six (6) months to five (5) years and identify as women as well as transgender, gender fluid, non-binary, and gender non-conforming individuals who are comfortable in a space that centers on the experiences of women+ in business.

The purpose of the Women+ in (Creative) Business Mentoring Program is to provide new businesses in either film, music, or fashion with a total of three (3) hours of free one-to-one assistance and guidance from a mentor. Mentors will be matched with businesses in the same field industry (i.e. film mentors with film businesses etc.) Mentors will have substantial business and industry-specific experience and offer advice and insight in the areas of:

Career and business development and growth within film, fashion, or music industries;

Feedback and guidance around key skills and competencies; and

Business planning and client/customer development.

Women+ in Business Mentors

Eligibility

Three key eligibility criteria for this program; your business must:

Operate in Hamilton (i.e. includes Ancaster, Dundas, Stoney Creek, Waterdown etc.) and be in the area of film, music, or fashion. Includes online businesses.

Have been operating for ~ six (6) months to five (5) years.

Be led/owned by a woman, transgender, gender fluid, non-binary, or gender non-conforming individual.

If positions are not filled by the May deadline, the program will remain open until all spots are filled or by October 28, 2022.

How to Apply

The initial application deadline is May 23, 2022. Space is limited.

Contact

If you have questions about this program, contact:

Debbie Spence

Business Development Consultant

Creative Industries

Phone: 905-546-2424 ext. 3049

Email debbie.spence@hamilton.ca