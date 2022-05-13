COVID Hospitalizations in Hamilton dip below 100

COVID hospitalizations in Hamilton dropped by 15 to 97-the first time hospitalizations have been below 100 in a month. ICU cases were unchanged at fewer than seven. There was one death reported. 33 outbreaks were reported, all in long-term care and other congregate settings, an increase of three from Thursday. It was a similar situation in Halton where COVID hospitalizations dropped eight to 18 also with one death. Hamilton is reporting 146 new cases and Halton 59—both figures understated due to testing limitations.

COVID hospitalizations in Ontario were virtually unchanged from Thursday with 1453 cases reported—an increase of two. ICU cases dropped by seven to 168. A week ago ICU cases stood at 204, Just over 16,000 tests were conducted for a positivity rate to 12 percent. 18 additional deaths were reported in Ontario. Just over 28,000 vaccinations were administered.