COVID hospitalizations hold steady in Ontario as ICU cases continue to decline

COVID hospitalizations in Ontario were virtually unchanged from Thursday with 1453 cases reported—an increase of two. ICU cases dropped by seven to 168. A week ago ICU cases stood at 204, Just over 16,000 tests were conducted for a positivity rate to 12 percent. 18 additional deaths were reported in Ontario. Just over 28,000 vaccinations were administered.

Hamilton reported another drop in COVID hospitalizations with 107 cases reported—down from 118 the previous day. ICU cases stand at fewer than seven. The 7-day average for new cases dropped below 100 to 98, but the number is understated sue to limited testing participation. There were 114 new cases reported by Hamilton Public Health. There were no deaths reported. There are 30 outbreaks underway in Hamilton—a decrease of four. While hospitalization are steadily decreasing the hospitals are still under stress with 329 hospital staff either self-isolating or ill with COVID.