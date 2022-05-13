Police looking for man who stole car from automotive shop

Hamilton Police are looking to identify a commercial break and enter suspect.

On Monday, April 11, 2022, shortly after 2:30 a.m., an automotive shop near Centennial Parkway North and Barton Street East was entered.

The lone male suspect gained entry to the garage by forcefully kicking the garage door, gaining access to the key drop box. The suspect then proceeded to take the keys for a brown 2012 Nissan Juke.

The suspect then fled the area in the stolen vehicle.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20’s, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 10 inches in height. He was wearing black pants, a black jacket and black shoes with a white sole. He was clean-shaven with brown to dirty brown hair.

On Sunday, April 22, 2022, shortly before 7:00 p.m., Hamilton Police received information that the Nissan was possibly being operated by an impaired driver in the Dundas area.

Police attended the area and located the vehicle abandon near the Dundas Driving Park, 71 Cross Street. The suspect fled prior to police arrival.

Hamilton Police are appealing for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in these investigations.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the suspect or any other information that could assist police with the investigation are asked to contact Detective Constable Sarah Ricker at 905-546-8938 or Detective Sergeant Andrea Torrie at 905-546-2991.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com