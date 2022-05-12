Ontario reports drop in hospitalizations, positivity rate

There was a nearly 5 percent drop in COVID hospitalizations in Ontario with 1451 cases reported, 77 fewer than the previous day. ICU cases dropped by one to 175. 14 deaths were reported. With 16,360 tests performed, the positivity rate was 10.7 percent—the lowest positivity rate in over two months. There were more than 29,000 vaccinations administered. 2,160 new cases were reported-an undercount due to testing limitations.

There was a significant drop in COVID hospitalizations in Hamilton with 118 cases reported—a drop of 17 from the previous day. ICU cases declined by one to “less than six.” However Hamilton is now reporting 34 outbreaks compared to 30 the previous day. There were no deaths reported. Testing limitations tend to understate the number of new COVID cases, but Hamilton is showing 117 new cases up from 82 the previous day. Hamilton’s seven-day new case count is 106. Halton will not report again until Thursday, as they have cut back to two reports a week.