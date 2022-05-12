Norma Dunning’s short story Collection is this year’s HPL Hamilton Reads choice

This year’s Hamilton Reads choice of its featured book and author is Norma Dunning’s short story collection Tainna: The Unseen Ones. The collection has already won the 2021 Governor General Literary Award for Fiction.

Hamilton Reads began as a community-wide book club and continues to ignite meaningful conversations among residents. For example: last year Catherine Bush’s Blaze Island was the One Book One Community title and it generated 3,430 checkouts throughout 2021. Moon of the Crusted Snow was downloaded as an eBook/eAudio by more than 1,000 Members just one month after it was announced April 16, 2020

Previous Hamilton Reads books include: All My Puny Sorrows by Mariam Toews in 2015 (out now as a movie), Lawrence Hill’s The Illegal (2016), Tom Wilson’s Beautiful Scars in 2018 (documentary out now) and Waubgeshig Rice’s Moon of the Crusted Snow in 2020.

Throughout the year, Hamilton Public Library invites Members to join the many events, conversations and celebrations focused on the six short stories in Tainna. The modern-day Inuk characters in Tainna range from homeless to extravagantly wealthy, spiritual and jaded, young and elderly, alive and deceased. Each is united by shared feelings of alienation, displacement and loneliness.

“Hamilton Reads is a very unique celebration of a writer’s work,” said Dunning, a writer, scholar, researcher, professor and grandmother who lives in Edmonton, AB. “It is a festival that gives the reader time to understand the depth of the words, issues and creativity that lie within a book.”

Book Club chats, art exhibits, concerts and more are planned throughout the year. Bookmark hpl.ca/hamilton-reads to stay up to date. Pick up a Hamilton Reads Tic Tac Toe card at any of HPL’s 23 branches and bookmobile or online at hpl.ca/hamilton-reads. Complete a single line to earn a ticket for a prize draw or complete a full card to earn a special edition Hamilton Reads mug.

“This is HPL’s 13th Hamilton Reads — our year-long, One Book One Community celebration. Tainna is the first time we’ve chosen a short story collection. We hope readers and the community will enjoy, learn and relish the in-depth look into this exceptional book about Canada’s original storytellers,” said HPL’s Director, Collections and Program Development, Cindy Poggiaroni.

For all of the upcoming Hamilton Reads events, click here