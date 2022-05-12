Halton Police release security cam images of pharmacy robbers

Halton Regional Police Service investigating a robbery that occurred at a Milton pharmacy, have released security camera footage of the suspects. On April 26, 2022 at approximately 7:00 pm, two suspects approached the pharmacy at the Santa Maria Medical Centre located at 604 Santa Maria Boulevard in Milton. One suspect remained at the entrance and held the door open while the second suspect proceeded to the pharmacy area and demanded a staff member open the narcotics safe. The suspect stole narcotics and then stole cash from the register. The two suspects then fled the scene in a stolen 2017 blue Jaguar F5 (which has since been recovered).

The suspects are described as follows :

Suspect 1: male, black, approximately 5’8” tall, wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and black shoes.

Suspect 2: male, approximately 6’ tall, wearing a blue hoodie with a white logo on the chest, black pants and black sunglasses.

The same suspects and vehicle are believed to be responsible for similar robberies that also occurred on April 26 in Peel Region (at 7:30 pm) and Bradford (at 5:00 pm).

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Det. Mike Maltar of the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2417.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppersat 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.