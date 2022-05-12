COVID hospitalizations continue to drop but Hamilton hospitals experiencing staff shortages

Hamilton reported another drop in COVID hospitalizations with 107 cases reported—down from 118 the previous day. ICU cases stand at fewer than seven. The 7-day average for new cases dropped below 100 to 98, but the number is understated sue to limited testing participation. There were 114 new cases reported by Hamilton Public Health. There were no deaths reported. There are 30 outbreaks underway in Hamilton—a decrease of four. While hospitalization are steadily decreasing the hospitals are still under stress with 329 hospital staff either self-isolating or ill with COVID.

There was a nearly 5 percent drop in COVID hospitalizations in Ontario with 1451 cases reported, 77 fewer than the previous day. ICU cases dropped by one to 175. 14 deaths were reported. With 16,360 tests performed, the positivity rate was 10.7 percent—the lowest positivity rate in over two months. There were more than 29,000 vaccinations administered. 2,160 new cases were reported-an undercount due to testing limitations.