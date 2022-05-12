Become a Halton Auxiliary Police Officer

Halton Regional Police are looking for additional members to join the Halton Regional Police Service (H.R.P.S.) Auxiliary Unit. This is an opportunity for anyone who has been looking for a volunteer opportunity to help serve the community and who has always wanted to learn about policing.

The Auxiliary Unit has been in operation since 1989. Auxiliary Officers receive more than 100 hours of training, including legal training in powers of arrest, ethics, traffic direction and use of force training.

Opportunity to Make a Difference:

Auxiliary members are commonly utilized to augment the activities of police officers at various events across the Region such fall fairs, Christmas parades, and summer festivals (i.e. Burlington Sound of Music). An Auxiliary Officer will play a key role for the Service which includes:

• Assisting Service members in determining the community’s policing and safety concerns,

• Patrolling assigned areas so as to assist Service members with maintaining a visible police presence, in developing familiarity with streets, lanes and alleyways, and in being aware of high-risk locations,

• Responding to routine and emergency calls with an assigned parent Service officer, administering First Aid or CPR as required

• Assisting crime or accident victims under the direction of parent Service officers,

• Assisting with the containment and preservation of crime scenes as directed

• Assisting with the determination of the extent of personal injuries, identifying victims, witnesses and the extent of damage, documenting evidence

• Assisting to ensure that the safety of officers and the public is maintained at all times

• Assisting HRPS police officers in the investigation of crimes and offences against provincial and municipal statutes; assisting with the apprehension and arrest of suspects using the means necessary

• Assisting team members in the development and implementation of projects; acting as a resource to team members and other Units (Community Support, Crime Prevention, Education Services etc.)

Requirements

To be considered for this volunteer position, you must:

• Be a Canadian Citizen or permanent resident of Canada

• Be 18 years of age or older

• Have successfully completed at least four (4) years of secondary school education or equivalent

• Not have been convicted of a criminal offence for which a pardon has not been fully granted

• Be a fully licensed driver in Ontario having accumulated no more than six (6) demerit points

• Be physically able to perform the duties of an Auxiliary Officer

• Be of good moral character

• Be willing to commit two (2) years of volunteer service with Halton Regional Police Service

• Be willing to dedicate a minimum of 12 hours of duty per month in addition to the yearly training and Unit meetings (144 hours per year).

• Willing to serve anywhere at anytime throughout the Region of Halton which includes Burlington, Oakville, Milton, Georgetown, Acton and Halton Hills)

• Be willing to pursue training in First Aid and CPR Certification before starting your training for the Auxiliary Unit

• Be prepared to take an Oath/Affirmation of Office and Secrecy

How To Be Considered For This Exciting Opportunity:

Anyone interested in this volunteer opportunity must apply on-line with an up-to -date resume.

Please note: All applications must be submitted to the Service’s on-line system to be considered for this opportunity.

How to apply:

To be considered for this opportunity, you must cut and paste the following link into your web browser.

Click on the job title “Auxiliary Officer (Volunteer)”. Scroll down to the bottom of the webpage of that specific job posting. Click on “Apply Now”.

You must apply on-line with a resume and a detailed letter outlining your experience and skills in relation to the position (i.e. targeted cover letter and resume demonstrating why you are a strong candidate for this position).