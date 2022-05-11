Significant drop in Hamilton COVID hospitalizations

There was a significant drop in COVID hospitalizations in Hamilton with 118 cases reported—a drop of 17 from the previous day. ICU cases declined by one to “less than six.” However Hamilton is now reporting 34 outbreaks compared to 30 the previous day. There were no deaths reported. Testing limitations tend to understate the number of new COVID cases, but Hamilton is showing 117 new cases up from 82 the previous day. Hamilton’s seven-day new case count is 106. Halton will not report again until Thursday, as they have cut back to two reports a week.

The province reported 1528 COVID hospitalizations-a decrease of 27 from the previous day. ICU cases dropped by 12 to 176. There were 20,465 tests conducted for a positivity rate of 11.3 percent-the lowest positivity rate since March 10. The province recorded 29 deaths. There were 30,290 vaccinations conducted. 1995 new cases were reported, an under-count due to limited testing.