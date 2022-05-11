Province reports 1,528 COVID hospitalizations

The province reported 1528 COVID hospitalizations-a decrease of 27 from the previous day. ICU cases dropped by 12 to 176. There were 20,465 tests conducted for a positivity rate of 11.3 percent-the lowest positivity rate since March 10. The province recorded 29 deaths. There were 30,290 vaccinations conducted. 1995 new cases were reported, an under-count due to limited testing.

COVID hospitalizations rose by 10 in Hamilton to 135 but ICU cases remained unchanged at “under seven.” There was one additional death in Hamilton, bringing the total to 550 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were two additional outbreaks reported, bringing the total to 30. Halton’s hospitalizations increased by two to 26, with one additional death in that health unit. Limited testing results in new cases being under-counted, but Hamilton was showing 82 new cases of COVID and Halton 65.