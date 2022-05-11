Hamilton Police looking for fugitive

Hamilton Police are looking for a 35-year-old male fugitive, Jordan David Stone.

As a result of a criminal investigation, Stone is wanted for the following charges:

Assault Cause Bodily Harm

Fail To Comply with Probation X 4

Stone is known to frequent the Hamilton area, but also has ties to Niagara, London, and Brantford.

If he is observed, police ask that members of the public call 9-1-1, do not approach.

If you have any information that you believe could assist police with the investigation into this crime or the whereabouts of Stone, you are asked to contact Constable Allison Hannah by calling 905-546-2905.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com