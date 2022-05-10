Service Burlington relocating for construction at City Hall

Service Burlington, currently located at Burlington City Hall, will temporarily move to a new location on the 3rd floor of 390 Brant Street– the office building across Elgin Street from City Hall, beginning Wednesday, May 11. The new location can be accessed by customers from the entrance off of Elgin Street.

The relocation of Service Burlington is being made to limit the disruption experienced by customers visiting the Service Burlington counter during the construction currently underway at City Hall. Service Burlington is closed to walk-in customers on Monday, May 9 and Tuesday, May 10 in order to complete the move, with the exception of marriage license and commissioning appointments.

During the move, it is still easy to connect with the City by calling 905-335-7777 or emailing city@burlington.ca to receive service. Many City service payments are also available online at burlington.ca/onlineservices.

Additional services and meeting updates

• Individuals wishing to submit nomination papers for Burlington’s 2022 municipal election can do so by appointment only. Appointments can be made by contacting the Office of the City Clerk at 905-335-7777 or clerks@burlington.ca. The location of appointments to file nomination papers will temporarily move to the third floor of 390 Brant St. More details will be shared by the Office of the City Clerk when appointments are confirmed.

• Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall at 426 Brant St remains open to the public for Committee and Council meetings. Burlington City Council has implemented hybrid Council meetings and members of the public have the option to participate in or observe Council meetings in person at Council Chambers or remotely. For more information, please visit burlington.ca/delegate.