Province Reports 1,555 COVID hospitalizations, 19 deaths

The province reported 1,555 COVID hospitalizations, which is more than 100 cases fewer than last Friday, the last day where accurate hospital reporting took place. ICU cases were 188-down 22 from the Friday reporting. 11,576 tests were conducted for a positivity rate of 12.4 percent. The testing also resulted in 1089 new COVID cases, a figure that health officials say is understated due to testing limitations. There were 19 additional deaths reported. Nearly 26,000 vaccinations were administered.

There was some easing in local COVID hospitalizations over the weekend. Hamilton Public Health reported 125 hospitalizations-down two from Friday and no change in ICU counts at “less than seven.” There were no deaths reported in Hamilton and the number of outbreaks decreased by two to 28. Halton’s hospitalization count was 24-down four from Friday. There was one death reported in Halton. Halton Public Health has accounted it will only provide reports twice weekly, starting with tomorrow’s reporting. Although undercounted due to testing limitations, Hamilton recorded 76 new cases and Halton 39.