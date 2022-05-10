Man dies after bring hit by Truck at Peters Corners—Hamilton’s 12 pedestrian fatality

Hamilton Police are assisting with Ministry of Labour Investigation into the death of a 64-year-old man.

Very early Tuesday morning Hamilton Police and Fire responded to the area of Highway 8 and Westover Road in Flamborough for a male that was struck.

A 64-year-old man was struck by a transport truck within a business. Life saving measures were taken to save the male, however he was pronounced deceased as a result of the injuries he sustained.

Hamilton Police are assisting the Ministry of Labour as they have carriage of the investigation.

Due to Ministry of Transportation guidelines this will be deemed a motor vehicle collision and is the city’s 12th traffic fatality of the year and the 11th involving a pedestrian.

