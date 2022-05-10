Hospitalizations move up in Hamilton

COVID hospitalizations rose by 10 in Hamilton to 135 but ICU cases remained unchanged at “under seven.” There was one additional death in Hamilton, bringing the total to 550 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were two additional outbreaks reported, bringing the total to 30. Halton’s hospitalizations increased by two to 26, with one additional death in that health unit. Limited testing results in new cases being under-counted, but Hamilton was showing 82 new cases of COVID and Halton 65.

The province reported 1,555 COVID hospitalizations, which is more than 100 cases fewer than last Friday, the last day where accurate hospital reporting took place. ICU cases were 188-down 22 from the Friday reporting. 11,576 tests were conducted for a positivity rate of 12.4 percent. The testing also resulted in 1089 new COVID cases, a figure that health officials say is understated due to testing limitations. There were 19 additional deaths reported. Nearly 26,000 vaccinations were administered.