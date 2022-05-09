Six face charges in soliciting sex with a 16-year-old

Halton Police have rounded up six individuals and charged them with arranging sex with an underage teen.

During the investigation, several suspects arranged meetings for sexual services despite being advised that they were communicating with a female who was only 16 years of age.

As a result of the project six accused were arrested and charged with:

Communicating for the Purpose of Obtaining for Consideration the Sexual Services of a Person Under the Age of 18

Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation, the HRPS will not be releasing names of the accused at this time.

In a statement, Halton Regional Police say, “The HRPS Human Trafficking Strategy mirrors our National and Provincial strategies in that it takes an enhanced approach. The Service will continue to utilize proactive and preventative measures such as Project Embark to identify and prosecute those that would engage in the predatory victimization of our most vulnerable.”

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Human Trafficking Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 5331.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Victims of violence and/or sexual assault and witnesses are encouraged to contact the Halton Regional Police Service. The following is a list of valuable support services and resources in our region for victims of violence and/or sexual assault:

Halton Regional Police Service Victim Services Unit 905-825-4777 ext. 5239 or by email at VictimServices@haltonpolice.ca

Nina’s Place Sexual Assault and Domestic Assault Care Centre 905-336-4116 or 905-681-4880

Sexual Assault and Violence Intervention Services (SAVIS) 905-875-1555 (24-hour crisis line)

Radius Child & Youth Services 905-825-3242 (Oakville) or 1-855-744-9001

Kid’s Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 (24-hour crisis line)

THRIVE Counselling 905-845-3811 or 905-637-5256

Signs / Indicators of Human Trafficking

Not being allowed to speak for themselves;

Not having control of their own money or cellphone;

Suddenly having a new or second cell phone with a secret number;

Being controlled by others and escorted at all times;

Not being allowed to contact family or friends;

Withdrawing from family and friends;

Providing rehearsed answers to casual questions;

Being secretive about their activities;

Showing signs of abuse, such as bruising, cigarette burns, fractures, etc.

Having a new boyfriend, girlfriend or friend who they won’t introduce to friends/family; and

Having new items (clothing, jewelry etc.) outside their financial means.

What Should I Do if I Think Someone is a Victim of Trafficking?

If there is immediate danger or if members of the public suspect someone is being trafficked, they are asked to call 9-1-1.

Persons may also call the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-833-900-1010.