Red Hill project manager unclear on many details

Often saying he could not remember, Gary Moore, who was project manager during the construction of the Red Hill Expressway, denied being aware that a paving test strip that had been conducted prior to the final paving of the road had failed. Moore spent the first couple of hours of his testimony Monday fencing with commission counsel on whether the friction testing that was conducted on the road was done for the purposes of determining the safety of the roadway. Suggesting the friction testing could have been done for reasons other than safety, he told counsel that he was not an expert on friction testing, and any numbers presented to him back in 2007, when the road was paved would not have meant much to him.

Overall Mr. Moore portrayed himself in his testimony as not involved in much of the day-to-day detail of the project, despite the fact that a project consultant, Ludomir Uzarowski told a magazine editor in 2007 that “Gary is the soul of this project in the City and without him this project would never have materialized…” Moore and Uzarowski had provided information for a magazine article that praised the project for being the first in Canada to employ what was called “perpetual paving”—a design that was expected to more than double the life cycle of the road compared to regular road construction. Moore’s name was also on a technical paper presented to the Canadian Technical Asphalt Association Conference entitled “Sustainable Pavements—Making the Case for Longer Design Lives For Flexible Pavements,” but he told the inquiry Monday, that it really Dr.Uzarowski’s paper and he had only supplied supporting data. Moore said he might visit the Red Hill project once every week or two or examine it as he was driving home—that he relied on his associate Marco Oddi who was on the site more often to keep him abreast of developments.

Testimony last week showed that Dr.Uzarowski, a paving expert working for the consultant Golder, told Marco Oddi that a paving test strip done by the contractor prior to commencing paving had failed and that a new one should be done. A few days later he emailed Oddi with his concerns about compaction on the paving, recommending more testing; but the next day Oddi told the contractor their proposed asphalt mix was approved. It was around this time that Uzarowski started discussions with the Ministry of Transportation in an effort to get some friction testing done.

Mr. Moore will be back for further examination Tuesday.