Province reporting 1,213 COVID hospitalizations, zero deaths

The province is reporting 1,213 COVID hospitalizations—but not all Ontario hospitals provide statistics on weekends. ICU cases were down by six cases from the previous day at 201. There were no deaths reported. There were 7,702 tests conducted for a positivity rate of 12 percent-the lowest positivity rate since March 20th. Only 9,618 vaccinations were conducted. There were 1.206 new cases of COVID reported with the caveat that new cases are undercounted due to testing limitations. Provincial figures showed Hamilton with 57 new cases and Halton 36.