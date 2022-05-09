Ontario Election week two

Doug Ford announced that the PCs will increase the Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP) by five per cent, the largest increase in more than a decade. If re-elected, the Ontario PCs will also introduce legislation to increase ODSP rates annually, tied to inflation. The increased benefits will cost $425 million

Meanwhile, the Ontario New Democrats are promising northerners quicker reimbursement for health travel expenses and more local health centres in their communities. The NDP says it will guarantee that residents won’t have to wait more than 14 days to be paid back after health-related travel.

The Ontario Liberal party says, if elected, it would create a single rent control system for the province. Currently, most landlords can only increase rent by 1.2 per cent per year, however, that increase can be higher in rental units in buildings occupied for the first time after Nov. 15, 2018.

Ontario Green Leader Mike Schreiner said that his party would end blind bidding on residential properties and introduce a province-wide tax on owners of multiple homes and vacant properties.