Ontario Company has partnered on a zero-emission hydrogen powered truck

Guelph’s Linemar Corporation and Ballard Power Systems have teamed up to unveil a Ballard hydrogen fuel cell powering a class 2 truck chassis. The technology demonstration platform is being showcased this week at the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo in Long Beach California. The fuel cell is being demonstrated in a RAM 2500 truck chassis. Testing on the new platform is underway and will continue in 2022 and 2023.

Linamar and Ballard announced a strategic partnership in May 2021 to co-develop fuel cell powertrains for class 1 and 2 vehicles. This demonstration platform is a result of the partnership’s progress. The class 2 truck chassis integrates Ballard’s 8th generation heavy duty fuel cell module, the FCmove-HD+, launched late last year. The FCmove-HD+ is more compact, lighter, and built with fewer components than Ballard’s previous 100kW module. These enhancements result in lower total lifecycle cost while maintaining leading operating performance, high efficiency, and wide operating ranges for the Linamar-Ballard powertrain. Randy MacEwen, CEO, Ballard Power Systems said, “The quick refueling times, long range capabilities and payloads comparable to diesel vehicles make our hydrogen fuel cell powered vehicles a competitive zero emission solution.”