Local COVID Hospitalizations leveled off over the weekend

There was some easing in local COVID hospitalizations over the weekend. Hamilton Public Health reported 125 hospitalizations-down two from Friday and no change in ICU counts at “less than seven.” There were no deaths reported in Hamilton and the number of outbreaks decreased by two to 28. Halton’s hospitalization count was 24-down four from Friday. There was one death reported in Halton. Halton Public Health has accounted it will only provide reports twice weekly, starting with tomorrow’s reporting. Although undercounted due to testing limitations, Hamilton recorded 76 new cases and Halton 39.

The province is reporting 1,213 COVID hospitalizations—but not all Ontario hospitals provide statistics on weekends. ICU cases were down by six cases from the previous day at 201. There were no deaths reported. There were 7,702 tests conducted for a positivity rate of 12 percent-the lowest positivity rate since March 20th. Only 9,618 vaccinations were conducted. There were 1.206 new cases of COVID reported with the caveat that new cases are undercounted due to testing limitations.